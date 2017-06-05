Carolina Country Music Fest Day 1 - Pictures and video
The first day of the Carolina Country Music Fest started out dreary and rainy, but the WMBF First Alert Weather team said that the rain should be clear by the time the Thursday night Kick-Off Concert begins at 6 p.m. The first day of the Carolina Country Music Fest started out dreary and rainy, but the WMBF First Alert Weather team said that the rain should be clear by the time the Thursday night Kick-Off Concert begins at 6 p.m. Customers of Barnacle Bill's and Bodo's German Restaurant can access 8th Avenue North for parking. 8th Avenue North is closed off to traffic for Carolina Country Music Fest, but people still have access to two businesses via Chester Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May 28
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May 26
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC