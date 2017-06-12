Betty Anderson
Betty Lucille Aycock Anderson, 66, entered into rest Friday, May 12, 2017. Ms. Anderson was born in Rockingham, N.C., the, daughter of the late Arthur Eugene Aycock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|16 hr
|Musikologist
|14
|Brought Shame and Disgrace
|Mon
|Kevin Scott Moore
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May 28
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May 26
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC