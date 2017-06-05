Area members of Baha'i faith prepare ...

Area members of Baha'i faith prepare for upcoming bicentennial celebration

In October members of the Baha'i faith, around the world and locally, will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the faith's founder. According to Ernest Hilton, a Baha'ist of 30 years, the celebrations, such as ones in Conway, Florence, and Hemingway, in each Baha'i faith community, will unite followers of the faith.

