2 people shot in parking lot of Florence motel Monday morning
FLORENCE, SC Two people were shot at the Days Inn in Florence Monday morning, and during the incident, their vehicle collided with the building, police stated. At about 5:31 a.m. Monday, officers from the Florence Police Department were dispatched to the motel on Dunbarton Drive in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the FPD.
