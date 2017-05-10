West Florence seeks backing from county council for new resource
A new ladder truck for the West Florence Fire District is nearly ready for pickup, but there is one issue holding the district back from getting it. "Our finance company, the way we are trying to finance the truck, required a letter due to the pending litigation that the county would pick up the payment if something were to happen and we lost the lawsuit," said Dustin Fails, chairman of the West Florence Fire District.
