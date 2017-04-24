WEGX/Florence, SC Morning Duo Mudflap...

WEGX/Florence, SC Morning Duo Mudflap And Palmer Have Departed

RANDY "MUDFLAP" WILCOX and ED PALMER had been with the station for 14 and 18 years, respectively, teaming for mornings in MARCH 2013 . PALMER also served as PD for the station, while WILCOX handled APD/MD chores.

