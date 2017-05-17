WannaCry Is 'Different From Anything ...

WannaCry Is 'Different From Anything We've Ever Seen,' Security Experts Say

The massive WannaCry cyberattack has represented a new type of threat by combining a computer worm with ransomware, cybersecurity researchers told CRN. "WannaCry is different from anything we've ever seen before in that it's a union of the old and new," said Haiyan Song, senior vice president of security markets at Splunk, in an email to CRN.

