Victim dies after vehicle shooting in Florence, now a murder investigation
FLORENCE, SC One of two people shot in a vehicle on Saturday night in Florence has died, and the Florence County Sheriff's Office said the incident has now turned into a murder investigation. FCSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting into a vehicle on Saturday at 10:20 p.m. on South Church Street in Florence, according to a news release from the department.
