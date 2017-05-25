Victim dies after vehicle shooting in...

Victim dies after vehicle shooting in Florence, now a murder investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC One of two people shot in a vehicle on Saturday night in Florence has died, and the Florence County Sheriff's Office said the incident has now turned into a murder investigation. FCSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting into a vehicle on Saturday at 10:20 p.m. on South Church Street in Florence, according to a news release from the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Early 90s Toy Store 5 hr NostalgicB88 1
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr '17 madashell 4
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Florence County was issued at May 26 at 9:13AM EDT

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC