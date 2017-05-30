Two charged in deadly Church Street shooting in Florence

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White, 20, and Tyquez Chamon Cooper, 22, both of Florence, were each charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle. The two are charged in connection with the May 20 shooting on Church Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.