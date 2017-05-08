Traffic Alert: Crews clear scene of wreck on I-95 in Florence
According to an SC511 news release, it happened at 9:47 a.m. one mile south of exit 160A to Interstate 20, eastbound to Florence. The West Florence Fire Department responded to the wreck.
