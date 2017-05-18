Over $150K in grants going to Florence District 1 schools
FLORENCE, SC Students and teachers can expect to see some changing in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year after Florence School District One was awarded grants totaling $150,015.78 from the School Foundation. Carver Elementary was awarded $73,370.20 for their grant "Engineering a Smart Start" S.T.E. M. lab designed for science, technology, engineering, and math and empower students to build 21st-century skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC