Over $150K in grants going to Florence District 1 schools

FLORENCE, SC Students and teachers can expect to see some changing in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year after Florence School District One was awarded grants totaling $150,015.78 from the School Foundation. Carver Elementary was awarded $73,370.20 for their grant "Engineering a Smart Start" S.T.E. M. lab designed for science, technology, engineering, and math and empower students to build 21st-century skills.

