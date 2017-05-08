Man faces three counts of attempted murder for April shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, SC Florence police have arrested a suspect in connection with an April shooting on June Lane in the city. According to information from Florence Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC