Hartsville traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana, $4K in cash; two arrested
HARTSVILLE, SC A traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash, and the arrest of two suspects. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De'jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
