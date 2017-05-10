Former S.C. congressman Ed Young of Florence passes away
Former South Carolina congressman and businessman-farmer Edward Lunn Young of Florence passed away Wednesday at home. He was 96. Young, a World War II veteran, won the 6th Congressional District seat in 1972 against Democrat and state Rep. John Jenrette.
