Florence police seek to identify susp...

Florence police seek to identify suspects in mall thefts

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WMBF

Police are looking for two suspects wanted for questioning in reference to a string of thefts. FLORENCE, SC Florence police are looking for two men wanted for questioning in reference to several instances of shoplifting over the last two weeks.

