Florence Police looking for suspect connected to assault at Walmart
FLORENCE, SC The Florence Police department is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in regard to an assault at the Walmart on South Irby Street on April 30. Police released an image of the suspect, who left the area in a grey Chevrolet Impala, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC