Florence County roads continue to improve
This is with the help of the Capital Project Sales Tax One and Two. A major part of the taxpayer money is helping to fund the Florence County Forward Project, which consists of six road widening and improvement projects throughout the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr 21
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC