Erminie Nave - Greenwood

Erminie Nave - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Erminie McKinght Nave, widow of former Mayor John T. Nave, passed away on May 6th 2017. She was born January 11, 1923 in Florence, S. C. to Daniel Laslee and Ella McPherson McKnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr 21 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help (Nov '16) Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Florence County was issued at May 08 at 9:16PM EDT

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC