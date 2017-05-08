Erminie Nave - Greenwood
Erminie McKinght Nave, widow of former Mayor John T. Nave, passed away on May 6th 2017. She was born January 11, 1923 in Florence, S. C. to Daniel Laslee and Ella McPherson McKnight.
