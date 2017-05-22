Driver killed, child hurt in Highland...

Driver killed, child hurt in Highland rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: WMBF

The driver began losing control of the SUV one block up from where it crashed in the 1400 block of Cornwell. Three young boys who were passing by when it happened told KSLA News 12 they heard the crash, saw the debris flying and ran to the wreck, where they found a little boy and pulled him out of the SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr '17 madashell 4
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help (Nov '16) Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Florence County was issued at May 23 at 3:19AM EDT

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC