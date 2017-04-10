Will prosecutor go after other Republ...

Will prosecutor go after other Republican powers?

Wednesday Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

Statehouse insiders are waiting for the next ethics probe shoe to drop. So far, special prosecutor David Pascoe has won cases against powerful former House Speaker Bobby Harrell and indictments against Harrell's close ally Rep. Jim Merrill and Sen. John Courson who represents Irmo and St. Andrews.

Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.

Florence, SC

