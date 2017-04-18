Two charged in burglary of Bennettsvi...

Two charged in burglary of Bennettsville tractor-trailer business

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, Michael Brandon Conner, of Florence, and Brandon William Jones, of Effingham, were each charged with third-degree burglary; malicious damage to property; and grand larceny of more than $10,000. Conner was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office while assisting the MCSO, the release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC