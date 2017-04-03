Spirides Arranges $7.5 million hotel construction loan for new Hilton in Florence, SC

Spirides Hospitality Finance Company has successfully arranged and its client has closed on a $7.5 million senior loan facility from a southeast U.S. headquartered bank to finance the development of a new Hilton Tru Hotel in Florence, SC. The terms of the financing are as follows: The first 18 months during construction will have mortgage payments which are interest only, priced at the prime interest rate plus .50% per annum, adjusted quarterly.

