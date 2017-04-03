Spirides Arranges $7.5 million hotel construction loan for new Hilton in Florence, SC
Spirides Hospitality Finance Company has successfully arranged and its client has closed on a $7.5 million senior loan facility from a southeast U.S. headquartered bank to finance the development of a new Hilton Tru Hotel in Florence, SC. The terms of the financing are as follows: The first 18 months during construction will have mortgage payments which are interest only, priced at the prime interest rate plus .50% per annum, adjusted quarterly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC