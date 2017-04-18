Seven plead guilty in federal court in Florence to marriage fraud
COLUMBIA, SC Seven people including five Grand Strand residents pleaded guilty in federal court to marriage fraud after several Brazilian aliens paid U.S. citizens to enter into sham marriages in order to gain citizenship. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's District of South Carolina office, Sonia Santaella Viera, 55; Adalberto Viera, 60; Claudia Santaella Ferreira, 53; Sidnei Ferreira, 58, all of Myrtle Beach; Amanda Santaella Ferreira, 27, of Miami, Fla.; and Colby Musser, 31, of Murrells Inlet, all entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Sat
|madashell
|4
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Fri
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC