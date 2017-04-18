Seven plead guilty in federal court in Florence to marriage fraud

COLUMBIA, SC Seven people including five Grand Strand residents pleaded guilty in federal court to marriage fraud after several Brazilian aliens paid U.S. citizens to enter into sham marriages in order to gain citizenship. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's District of South Carolina office, Sonia Santaella Viera, 55; Adalberto Viera, 60; Claudia Santaella Ferreira, 53; Sidnei Ferreira, 58, all of Myrtle Beach; Amanda Santaella Ferreira, 27, of Miami, Fla.; and Colby Musser, 31, of Murrells Inlet, all entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.