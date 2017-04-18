SC to get money from federal government for opioid epidemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is granting South Carolina $6,575,623 for the first round of funding from a law passed last year. "Opioids were responsible for over 33,000 deaths in 2015; this alarming statistic is unacceptable to me," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D. wrote in a letter to governors whose states are receiving funding.

