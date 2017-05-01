Repavement construction to begin soon...

Repavement construction to begin soon on U.S. 17 overpass at backgate

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will begin work to repave the U.S. 17 backgate overpass near the S.C. 707 exit in the next two weeks. They are waiting on the repavement of U.S.501 to be completed, and for the pavement trucks from the district office in Florence to arrive.

