Police investigate possible meth lab ...

Police investigate possible meth lab at Florence inn

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC Florence police are investigating whether there was an active methamphetamine lab at a room at an area inn. According to Florence Police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) 6 hr madashell 4
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) 13 hr dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,953 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC