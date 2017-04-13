Non-profit pushes for new location while adding to revitalization efforts
Plans are in the works to get rid of an eyesore along a busy road in the City of Florence and replace it with a facility dedicated to helping the homeless, hungry and hopeless. The now shut down Young Pecan Factory, located along Highway 52, is in the process of being converted by Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC