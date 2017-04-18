Myrtle Beach man sentenced after agents find child pornography on his Playstation 3

FLORENCE, SC A 27-year-old Myrtle Beach man was sentenced in federal court in Florence for possession of child pornography after agents found videos on his Playstation 3 and on a flash storage drive. Daniel James Crutchfield was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by a supervised release for life and restitution payment of $6,000, according to a news release from the South Carolina District United State Attorney's office.

