Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl
A Myrtle Beach man entered a guilty plea for charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs and distribution of drugs in a federal court in Florence on Monday, according to a release from the S.C. District Attorney's Office. Roberto Yamil Velez-Garcia, 30, of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl, the release said.
