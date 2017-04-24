Man sentenced to life for running ove...

Man sentenced to life for running over, killing 74-year-old Florence woman in 2015

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC A Florence man was sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found he intentionally ran over and killed at 74-year-old woman who confronted him as he was burglarizing her home in 2015. Latson Matthews, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Florence County after the jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes, according to Todd Tucker, Florence County Assistant Solicitor.

Florence, SC

