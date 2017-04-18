Man arrested after abusing resident at Pee Dee Regional Center
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC An Effingham man was arrested Monday following an abuse case at the Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence, according to an arrest warrant. Deon Alexander Rogers, 23, hit the victim, a resident at the facility, in the eye with a closed fist and then he struck him numerous times across his back with a belt.
