Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Florence apartments, 42 evacuated

FLORENCE, SC Forty-two people had to be evacuated from a Florence apartment complex after heavy rains caused the roofs of nine units to collapse, an official with Florence County Emergency Management confirmed. Sterling Apartments, located at 1100 S. Mayfair Terrace, was evacuated after the roofs of nine units collapse just after 12 p.m. Monday, said FCEMD public information officer Levi James.

