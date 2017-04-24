FMU to offer first doctorate for coll...

FMU to offer first doctorate for college, in Nursing Practice

1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC Governor Henry McMaster has signed a law allowing Francis Marion University to offer its first doctoral program: a Doctorate in Nursing Practice. Once the degree receives final approval from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, university officials expect to begin enrolling the first doctoral students in 2018, according to a news release from the college.

