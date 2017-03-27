Florence County Deputies need your help...

According to Major Michael Nunn, The Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting which occurred in the early morning hours of April 2, 2017. Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the America's Best Value Inn located at 3024 TV Road, Florence shortly after 1:00 A.M. and found one victim deceased at the scene.

