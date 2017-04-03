Florence County deputies need your he...

Florence County deputies need your help searching for person of interest in deadly shooting

Sunday

The Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn, deputies responded to a shooting call at the America's Best Value Inn located at 3024 TV Road in Florence shortly after 1 a.m. and found one victim dead at the scene.

