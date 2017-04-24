Federal grand jury indicts Loris man ...

Federal grand jury indicts Loris man on drug trafficking and firearm charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Horry Independent

A Loris man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence on Wednesday, according to a release from the S.C. District Attorney's Office. Brian O'Neal Knox, 32, of Loris was charged in a three-count indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr 21 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Florence County was issued at April 28 at 9:29PM EDT

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC