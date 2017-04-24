Federal grand jury indicts Loris man on drug trafficking and firearm charges
A Loris man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence on Wednesday, according to a release from the S.C. District Attorney's Office. Brian O'Neal Knox, 32, of Loris was charged in a three-count indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the release said.
