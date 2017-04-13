Downtown Florence is newest state-recognized cultural district
Downtown Florence is the seventh city in all of South Carolina to receive a cultural district designation. The South Carolina Arts Commission officially recognized downtown Florence at the state house grounds on Thursday.
