Deputies search for missing Florence man

FLORENCE, SC The Florence County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help Saturday night finding a missing man. According to an FCSO news release, Kenneth Borroughs, 52, of Florence, was last seen around 1 p.m. walking on Pamplico Highway toward Timmonsville.

