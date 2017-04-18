Cumulus Dumps Country For Hot AC in Florence
On Monday, WHLZ in Florence, SC, debuted its new Hot AC format with the launch of Q100.5, the Pee Dee's Best Music. The station, which also changed call letters to WQPD, stunted last weekend, playing "The Wheel of Decades", music from the 60's, 70's, 80's and 90's.
