Combine Welding Power, Portability and Performance

For users who need maximum flexibility when moving a welding machine around the shop or working in the field, ESAB provides the Rebel EMP 235ic for MIG/Stick/TIG and Rebel EM 235ic for MIG-only. Ideal for light industrial shops, mobile fabricators, farmers, schools and maintenance facilities, the integrated Rebel 235ic for MIG/Stick/TIG welding from ESAB weighs 53 lb and, with a 235 amp output at 40 percent duty cycle, has the best power-to-weight ratio in its category, as well as the flexibility to use 120V to 230V primary power.

