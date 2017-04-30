Climate change protests mark Trump's ...

Climate change protests mark Trump's 100 days in office

ABC News

As US President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in the White House, thousands of people have turned out in cities across the country to protest against his climate change policies. Mr Trump said earlier he had brought "profound change", adding "the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country's history".

