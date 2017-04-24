Blakely Ann Covington and Jed Parker Tepper, Jr. united in marriage
Blakely Ann Covington and Jed Parker Tepper, Jr., both of Florence, were married on April 22, 2017, at Black Water Farms in Florence at 5 o'clock in the evening with Thomas Kerr officiating. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Covington, Jr. of Kingstree.
