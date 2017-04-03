$65 million going to 'most vulnerable' after Matthew falls short of estimated damage
Nearly six months after Hurricane Matthew, many people still can't get back in their homes, and now state officials are working to get help to those who most need it. Officials held a town hall meeting Tuesday night at Francis Marion University and say they won't be able to help everyone, but can at least try to help those that can't help themselves.
