South Florence High School teacher receives $1K grant

FLORENCE, SC Brian Souchet, a teacher at South Florence High School, is the latest recipient of the Ruiz 4 Kids Mini Teacher Grant. According to a press release, Souchet was presented the $1,000 grant on March 29to help fund his project, Aviation STEM.

