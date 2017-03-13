Snowy weather could reach into Horry ...

Snowy weather could reach into Horry County this weekend

Saturday Mar 11

A big chill overnight and possibly some snow for western parts of Horry County is breaking the warm weather streak the Grand Strand has been enjoying. Snowfall may come into the northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina forecast area after midnight Sunday and stretch across the area through Sunday with the most likely chances for snow projected from 2 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to a Saturday morning weather brief from Reid Hawkins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. "The precipitation is expected to begin as rain mixed with snow.

