Powerful political consultant implicated in indictments of South Carolina senator John Courson
Courson is charged with three counts, two for misconduct in office and one for converting campaign cash for personal expenses. Courson, 72, is accused of funneling nearly $250,000 from his campaign war chest through the political consulting firm of First Impressions, doing business as Richard Quinn and Associates, according to court documents.
