Police: Man raised hundreds of dollars by lying about selling BBQ plates for churches
LAKE CITY, SC A Williamsburg County man remained in jail Tuesday after his arrest in Lake City for allegedly selling barbecue plates in several jurisdictions and falsely saying the money would benefit area churches. According to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, Randy Culick faces five counts of breach of trust and one count of petit larceny.
