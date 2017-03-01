Pepperhill residents seek to sue City of N. Charleston following flooding
More than 20 residents living in North Charleston's Pepperhill neighborhood are banning together in a lawsuit against the city During the 1000-year flood in October 2015, more than 100 families had to be evacuated from homes due to floodwaters. According to lawyer Jerry Wigger, who represents homeowners in the lawsuit, the suit investigates the maintenance issues, including whether the city properly maintained the drainage system.
