PEARLS' Girls of Hampton County Making a Difference in Girls' Lives
PEARLS'Girls was established in 2011 by a task force of caring PEARLS of Hampton County members. PEARLS' Girls is a group of fifth and sixth grade Hampton County students who are mentored until their graduation and entrance into the world, as confident and prepared young women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Jared Lee Jordan
|Dec '16
|Jlwcc
|1
|Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Sorry
|20
|Dexter Lindsey Needs Help
|Nov '16
|Your Brother Chris
|1
|Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Joe Simmons
|7
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC