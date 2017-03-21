Patheon ramping up former Roche site to fulfil demand for Western APIs
Patheon believes it can triple revenues at its recently acquired Roche facility in South Carolina due to a shortage of Western active pharmaceutical ingredient capacity. The contract development and manufacturing organisation acquired the Florence, South Carolina plant in November 2016 , and signed a multi-year deal to supply Roche with a variety of APIs - including the active ingredient for the chemotherapy drug Xeloda - from the site.
