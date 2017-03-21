Patheon ramping up former Roche site ...

Patheon ramping up former Roche site to fulfil demand for Western APIs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

Patheon believes it can triple revenues at its recently acquired Roche facility in South Carolina due to a shortage of Western active pharmaceutical ingredient capacity. The contract development and manufacturing organisation acquired the Florence, South Carolina plant in November 2016 , and signed a multi-year deal to supply Roche with a variety of APIs - including the active ingredient for the chemotherapy drug Xeloda - from the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 19 Nicole 5
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
Dexter Lindsey Needs Help Nov '16 Your Brother Chris 1
Very unpleasant lunch at Struttin Turkey Restau... (Feb '14) Nov '16 Joe Simmons 7
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC